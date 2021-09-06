ECOWAS, Ghana Condemn Guinea Military Take Over

President Nana Akufo-Addo – Chairman of ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Ghana Government have strongly condemned the coup d’état that toppled the democratic process in the Republic of Guinea on Sunday.

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, condemned the action in a statement made available to DGN Online on Sunday.

He described the action as a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, demanding for the immediate return to constitutional order.

President Akufo-Addo, who is also the Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, said ECOWAS demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Condé as well as other arrested officials.

“ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which occurred in Conakry, Republic of Guinea. She condemns with the greatest firmness this coup attempt on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release as well as that of all the personalities arrested.

“ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change. She asks the defense and security forces to remain in a posture Republican and expresses its solidarity with the Guinean people and Government,” Akufo-Addo stated.

DGN Online reports that on Saturday evening, heavy gunfire exchange was reported near the Presidential Palace in Conakry, the country’s capital.

Following the gun battles, soldiers who call themselves the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development, appeared on national TV, claiming to have dissolved the Conde-led government, taking over power.

Conde’s third term Presidency had earlier sparked violent and mass protest in the country after a disputed election in October 2020 and a new constitution in March 2020 which allowed him to sidestep the country’s two-term limit.

By Vincent Kubi