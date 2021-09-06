Stars Will Get Better, Dede Ayew Pledges … As Stars Battle Bafana Bafana Today

Dede Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre (Dede) Ayew, has promised an above average performance from the Black Stars moving forward.

Ghana began their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on not too impressive note, despite clawing all points in Cape Coast on Friday.

But Dede in a post match interview gave the assurance that his side will come good in their subsequent games.

He promised the media “… It will get better, that l can assure you. We are happy with our performance. We know we can improve, and definitely will as we travel on this journey.”

The former Swansea man led the Black Stars to a 1-0 win to top their group.

Today, Ghana takes on their South African counterparts (Bafana Bafana) in South Africa for their second World Cup qualifier.

Indeed, Ghana go into the game with half strength, having lost seven key players like Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom among others due to coronavirus restrictions.

Notwithstanding the deficiency, Dede believes in Mubarak Wakaso, himself and few other experienced charges combining with the relatively newcomers places them in a good position to return with good results.

However, that will not happen on a silver platter, having denied the same side an African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Cameroun 2023 qualification opportunity few months ago at their backyard.

What raises the stakes in today’s clash is South Africans began their campaign drawing 0-0 with Zimbabwe, and indications are that they (Bafana Bafana) are bent on paying the Ghanaians back in their own coin.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum