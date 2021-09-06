Kennedy Agyapong ‘Punches’ Boxing

Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana National Gas Company Board Chairman, Kennedy Agyapong, has promised massive support for amateur boxing in the country.

He told a gathering of boxing stakeholders at the Gas House in Accra that the exploits of Samuel Takyi at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics among other things motivated him to personally support the sport.

To him, Takyi’s effort did not only place Ghana’s name on the international map, but it is an indication that, if boxing is accorded the right attention, it will bring the nation honours.

The tough talking Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) has consequently advised handlers of boxing to package the sport well to attract the needed support.

He said Takyi’s effort justifies the support Ghana Gas threw behind boxing ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, and lauded the boxing authorities for coming back to express appreciation to Dr. Ben K Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, for his vision to support sports.

“I want to commend the CEO for his great leadership role, for which reason we are gathered here today to celebrate Takyi for the honour done Ghana and himself,” said Agyapong.

He added, “I want to personally support Takyi in particular and boxing in general for the honour done us. He has done well and needs to be encouraged.”

Takyi’s bronze at the Tokyo Olympics was Ghana’s only medal; breaking a 29-year-old medal drought in boxing at the Games.

Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) President, George Lamptey; Coach Asare, Black Bombers; Moses Foh-Amoaning, Coordinator at the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) among others on behalf of the boxer expressed thanks to the lawmaker for his pledge.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum