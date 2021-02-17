Rainstorm Destroys Schools In Chamba, 300 Houses Affected

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that rainstorm has destroyed various schools at Chamba in the Nanumba north municipality of the Northern region.

The rainstorm which occurred at about 9pm on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, destroyed roofings of various schools , damaging of learning materials and other valuables.

DGN Online gathered that several people have been displaced in the Nanumba North area.

The Headteacher of the Chamba Primary (A), chief Nachempo Emmanuel told journalists that pupils of the various schools are currently stranded because their school buildings have been destroyed by the rainstorm.

“ All our books , chalks and other learning materials were destroyed and so we will be forced to close down the schools if we don’t receive any help because there’s no place for them to sit and learn, all the schools have been destroyed and we have no where to go.”

He appealed to government to come to their aid and provide the schools with temporal structures to ensure that the schools are able to continue with teaching and Learning.

The Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) Mr. Abdulai Yaqoub, has described the incident as a disaster and called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other organizations come to their aid.

The MCE disclosed that preliminary assessment has revealed that about 300 houses has been affected.

He also hinted that the Municipal police station, health centers and other government institutions were affected as well.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chamba