Aftermath of the rainstorm in Somanya

A heavy rainstorm that hit Somanya in the Yilo-Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region on Monday has left five persons injured and much property destroyed.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director for the Yilo-Krobo Municipality, Michael Jackson Bruku, said the victims who sustained minor injuries had been treated and discharged at the Somanya Polyclinic.

He said NADMO was conducting an assessment to ascertain the level of destruction, admitting that it was a serious issue.

The natural incident, which lasted for less than 20 minutes, ripped off the roofing of several buildings, including a storey building near Djaba Road Junction which houses Somanya branch of Barclays Bank, NPP Yilo-Krobo Constituency office and other corporate agencies.

The Somanya Apostolic Primary School building and several houses on the Djaba road and its environs were also badly affected as several people were displaced.

The Havana Centre near the Somanya Polyclinic, Yilo Star Microfinance building at the Akutunya Lorry Station and other private and public buildings around the Somanya Main Lorry Station area were also not spared.

Some private and commercial vehicles parked in front of the Barclays Bank were also damaged.

After the rainstorm, Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, led a team of officers from NADMO and other state agencies, including the police and fire officers in a search and rescue operation and also to assess the situation on the ground.

The whole Somanya town experienced power outage because the ECG power network was also badly affected.

