Rainstorm Injures 3 Students at Akyem Wenchi

Three students of Akyem Wenchi Salvation Army Senior High School are currently on admission at the Akyem Wenchi health center in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region after a torrential rainstorm on Tuesday, evening caused a garage to collapse on them.

The students sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the health clinic.

According to the headmaster of the school, Isaac Owusu Agyemang, the victims were returning from the toilet and stood under the school garage due to the heavy rain but unfortunately, the garage collapsed on them with a student suffering a severe cut on the leg by a falling roofing sheet.

The headmaster explained that the school’s science laboratory, dining hall, and other buildings have been roofed off as the students are preparing for their exams.

However, he is calling on the government and NGOs to come to their rescue.

