Ralph Poku-Adusei makes Christmas donation to NPP Bekwai Constituency delegates

In what has been described as an unprecedented gesture in the history of the Bekwai Constituency, Managing Partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, has made a donation of food items and money to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The food items donated include 1,000 bags of rice, 1,000 bottles of sunflower cooking oil, 2,000 tins of sardines, and an amount two hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 200,000.00).

The items and cash are to be shared amongst all polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, council of elders, constituency executives, and identifiable old members of the party who are inactive due to old age.

Equitable distribution

Overall, the targeted number of people to benefit from the kind gesture of Mr Poku-Adusei are pegged at nine hundred and sixty-five (965).

Lawyer Ralph, as he is affectionately called by the people of Bekwai, presented the items and money to constituency executives as custodians of the Party in the constituency for onward distribution to all the beneficiaries.

The presentation was made when Ralph Poku-Adusei joined constituency executives at their annual end-of-year meeting at the Party’s office in Bekwai.

In his remarks before the donation, Mr Poku-Adusei, entreated the constituency executives to ensure an equitable distribution of the items and cash to all the 965 persons.

Polling station executives make up the bulk of the total number of persons (numbering about 925) and they are to receive GHc 200.00 each together with one bag of rice, oil and other items. The rest of the items and money would be shared among the remaining identifiable groups and people.

“This is my little help to the Party for Christmas considering the current global economic crisis that has affected everyone. Christmas is a season to show love and share with others.

“I therefore call on all Party members who have the ability to also make a donation in order to strengthen and motivate the party at the grassroots level,” Lawyer Ralph said.

“I have also made available 50 Christmas hampers to the constituency executives for distribution to opinion leaders, community leaders and heads of institutions within the Bekwai District. I sincerely wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year ahead,” he added.

Constituency leader

The Constituency Chairman, Mr. Alex Arko Darkwa, together with incumbent MP and first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, after receiving the donation, registered the appreciation of the entire constituency to Lawyer Ralph for the kind and timely gesture.

He assured him that the constituency leadership will ensure that ever beneficiary gets what is due them.

Grateful delegates

Reacting to the donation, some of the delegates who were present at the meeting expressed their deep appreciation and amazement at the gesture of Lawyer Ralph, noting that the gesture is the first of its kind in the history of the NPP in the Bekwai Constituency. The delegates urged the entire party leadership of the NPP nationwide, to emulate what Lawyer Ralph has done.

*Running unopposed*

Ralph Poku-Adusei has expressed interest to succeed the incumbent MP, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) as the next MP for the Bekwai Constituency, barring any undesirable eventuality. Some of the obviously excited delegates, called on the leadership of the NPP at the constituency, regional and national levels to allow Lawyer Ralph to contest the Bekwai Constituency parliamentary primaries of the NPP unopposed, considering his determination to help build the NPP party in the constituency.

The delegates argued that since the incumbent MP served notice that he is no longer going to contest the Bekwai seat, the interventions and efforts from Lawyer Ralph to ensure the wellbeing of the party in Bekwai has been relentless.

They further hinted that looking at the strong support base of Mr Poku-Adusei, especially from the youth in the constituency, allowing him to contest for the Bekwai seat unopposed, was sure to seal victory for the Party in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.