Ras Minano Wins 3G Reggae Artiste Of The Year

Ras Minano

Ras Minano was named the Reggae Artiste of the Year at the just ended 14th edition of the 3G Media Awards and Celebrity Bash held at the UYC Banquet Hall, New York.

The 3G Media Awards and Celebrity Bash is an annual event that recognises outstanding individuals and organisations with a significant impact in Ghana and globally.

The event celebrated global excellence and Ghanaian pride, bringing together professionals, executives, and industry experts for an evening of networking and accolades. Notable among them include Ras Minano, who was awarded the Ultimate Reggae Act of the Year.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Ras Minano expressed gratitude to the organisers for their recognition, saying, the award stands as a motivation to keep producing more music that speaks to the urgent need for peace and unity in the African continent.

Ras Minano is an international renowned Rastafarian singer, drummer, songwriter and leader of the Hope of Africa Band. Born in Accra, he currently lives in Port Adelaide, South Australia.

In 2020, released his third album, “Real Rasta in Australia”, following the previous albums; “Jah Spirit” and “Africa is Sick”, which were released in Ghana. His hit song, “Africa Oseeyeii”, won “Reggae/World Music Song of the Year” at the W.A.M. Awards in 2020. The song also made Ras Minano a semi-finalist in the 2020 International Songwriting Contest.

In February 2021, he released the 3-track EP, “Womba”, the title of which translates in English; “We are coming”.

Ras Minano’s music and the Hope of Africa Band combines elements of afrobeat and reggae music to promote peace, love, harmony and unity.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke