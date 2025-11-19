‘Gethsemane’ Saved A Man From Suicide – Grace Ashly

Grace Ashly

Ghanaian gospel songstress, Grace Ashly, has recounted how her song, “Gethsemane”, saved a man from committing suicide.

Speaking in an interview on Flight Time hosted by Lord Sly on Guide Radio 91.5 FM, the renowned gospel act stated that “my word composition in my song has encouraged people and, to some extent, helped someone terminate the decision to commit suicide.

“We have a force that pushes us to write the song, and it’s from God. I have this song, ‘Gethsemane’. This was talking about the death of Christ and the benefit of the death. This song, somebody was about to commit suicide, and after watching the video, the song made him have a change of mind.”

She reiterated that choosing words for song composition is vital, as it has the tendency to change the present situation of an individual within a short space of time.

Grace Ashly added that growing up, she mirrored Esther Nyamekye, and Daddy Lumba’s music inspired her music. She called for proper structures in the Ghana music industry to support aged veterans who have supported the growth of the industry.

Grace Ashly is known for her powerful, spirit‑lifting songs and for blending modern gospel with traditional Ghanaian rhythms. Over the past 25 years, she has become a household name, especially for her “queen of supporters’ songs” that energised the Black Stars and united fans across the country.

She recently celebrated a silver anniversary concert and shifted focus to mentorship, outreach, and new worship projects.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke