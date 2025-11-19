U.S. Introduces Priority Visa System For 2026 World Cup Ticket Holders

The World Cup trophy

The United States government has launched a new priority visa programme for fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering expedited interview appointments for all ticket holders travelling to the country for the tournament.

The initiative, known as the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS), was formally unveiled at a high-profile event at the White House attended by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, members of the White House Task Force and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The programme will allow every fan with a valid match ticket to secure a prioritised visa interview, a move that both FIFA and U.S. officials describe as a major step toward ensuring smoother travel for international visitors ahead of the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the announcement as a milestone achievement in the lead-up to the first 48-team World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“America welcomes the world,” Infantino said. “We have always said this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history – and the FIFA PASS service is a concrete example of that. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, Secretary Kristi Noem, Executive Director Andrew Giuliani and the White House Task Force for their incredible support.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio encouraged fans to take advantage of the service immediately.

“The United States is offering prioritised appointments so FIFA World Cup fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify,” Rubio said. “The kick-off is coming up, so now is the time to apply. We’re honored to host the greatest and safest World Cup in history.”

More than six million tickets are expected to be available for the 2026 tournament, which will take place in 16 host cities across North America. Fans from countries with open interview appointments are urged to submit their U.S. visa applications as soon as possible. Further details on the FIFA PASS system will be communicated to ticket holders in early 2026.

Travellers from Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries may still be eligible to enter the U.S. through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).