Aduana FC Mourns Two Fans Killed In Road Accident

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has expressed its profound sorrow following the tragic death of two Aduana FC supporters who were involved in a fatal accident on Sunday while returning from their club’s league match in Kumasi.

The fans had travelled to cheer Aduana FC in their 1–1 draw against Asante Kotoko, but their journey home ended in tragedy.

The GFA described the deceased supporters as devoted followers whose passion and loyalty to their club “will never be forgotten.”

In a statement, the Association extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the injured, the playing body and the entire Aduana FC community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the departed, the injured supporters, the players and all Aduana FC fans during this profoundly difficult time,” the statement read.

“The Football Association, together with Premier League clubs, stands firmly in solidarity with Aduana FC as we mourn this heartbreaking loss.”

Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong has visited the injured supporters receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The GFA says it remains in close contact with Aduana FC leadership and will continue providing all necessary support.

Meanwhile, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has also extended condolences to Aduana Stars and the families of the deceased supporters following the deadly accident.

“The passing of these passionate fans, who were returning from supporting their beloved club, is an immense loss that we feel deeply,” a Kotoko statement noted.

The statement further wished the two injured supporters “a full, swift, and successful recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families during this challenging time of healing.”

BY Wletsu Ransford