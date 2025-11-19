FA Covers Full Cost Of Francis Abu’s Surgery

Abu Francis after his surgery

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has fully funded the surgery of Black Stars midfielder Francis Abu, who suffered a severe ankle injury during Ghana’s Kirin Cup match in Nagoya last Friday.

Abu, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, fractured his ankle following a challenge early in the game and was stretchered off the pitch. He was immediately rushed to the Toyota Memorial Hospital, where he underwent successful surgery.

GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum confirmed on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show that the Association has settled all medical expenses related to the operation.

“GFA will bear the cost of Francis Abu’s surgery. The medical bills associated with the surgery have been taken care of by the GFA,” Asante Twum said.

“We have had discussions with his club, Toulouse, regarding the way forward. He will return to his club, and any further support will be communicated by the GFA.”

He also revealed that Tanaka Ao, the Japanese player involved in the incident that caused Abu’s injury, has reached out to express his concern and support.

“Ao has called the coach and sent a message to convey his best wishes for Abu’s speedy recovery. He has been professional throughout and did not expect the injury. He is open to meeting Abu once he is fit, and the Japanese FA has been supportive throughout,” he noted.

A member of the Black Stars’ physiotherapy team is currently in Japan, staying with Abu as he begins his rehabilitation.

BY Wletsu Ransford