Black Stars End Asia Tour With 1-0 Loss To S. Korea

A moment during the game

The Black Stars ended their Asia Tour with another defeat, a 1-0 loss to South Korea in a friendly match played in the early hours of yesterday, as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

The defeat comes at the back of Ghana’s 2–0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Challenge Cup, a match overshadowed by the serious injury suffered by midfielder Francis Abu.

The Stars went in the game with the hope of securing a victory against a formidable South Korean side which has also qualified for next year’s global showpiece to be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Otto Addo made eight changes to the team that started the game against Japan, with Benjamin Asare, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Kojo Pepprah Oppong, Prince Owusu, Christopher Bonsu Baah and Prince Kwabena Adu all starting the game.

Lee Tae-Seok scored the only goal of the game with a header at the far post after a brilliant cross from PSG’s Lee Kang-In.

The home team had an opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot, but Asare was able to keep out Hwang Hee-Chang’s effort.

Two goals by Kwabena Adu and Jonas Adjei Adjetey were ruled out for offside and South Korean team held on to secure a 1-0 victory.