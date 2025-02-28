Rastafari Council Holds Free Health Screening

A scene from the health screening exercise

In a remarkable display of community commitment, the Rastafari Council, Ghana (RCG), in collaboration with the Natural Way Herbal Clinic, successfully conducted a free health screening exercise at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) headquarters in Accra.

This initiative is part of the activities marking the 10th National Rastafari Conference, scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Centre for National Culture (Arts Centre) in Accra.

Established in 2009, the Rastafari Council, Ghana, is dedicated to promoting the teachings and legacy of Emperor Haile Selassie I and advocating for the upliftment of Rastafari in Ghana.

The council comprises various Rastafari mansions, including the Ethiopian World Federation (EWF), Twelve Tribes of Israel (TTI), Ruutz International, and Baifikrom Nyahbinghi House among others.

Through cultural events, educational programmes, and community outreach, the council seeks to uplift and unite the Rastafari community and all those who appreciate the values of peace, love, and unity.

This year’s conference is themed “Rastafari Education and Empowerment: Building Stronger Communities.”

The theme reflects the council’s commitment to fostering a stronger, more inclusive community that values health, education, and cultural heritage.

The keynote speaker for the conference is Prof. Imhotep Alagidede, President of the Nile Valley Metaversity and Group of Companies, following in the footsteps of esteemed speakers like Ras Dr. Wayne Rose, who addressed the 9th National Rastafari Conference on the topic of “Political Consciousness: A Key Requirement for National Development.”

The CEO of the Natural Way Herbal Clinic, Dr. Wiafe Akenteng, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We collaborated with the Rastafari Council, Ghana, because we share a deep commitment to enhancing the well-being of Ghanaians. As a healthcare provider, I am personally invested in ensuring that everyone has access to quality health services. This screening exercise is not just about identifying health issues; it’s about empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to live healthier lives.”

Royal Kofi Asante, Administrator of the Rastafari Council, Ghana, emphasised the organisation’s dedication to the health and well-being of its community. “At RCG, we believe that health is a fundamental right, and it’s our responsibility to give back to our community.

“This health screening exercise is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that Rastafarians and the broader community have access to essential healthcare services. We are proud to partner with the Natural Way Herbal Clinic in this endeavour.”