TN Records Set To Unveil 1st Born

1st Born

One of Africa’s finest music exports, Nana Kweku Okyere Duah, affectionately called TiC, is set to unleash a music sensation, 1st Born, through his TNR label.

The label, which runs different services, will aid the young artiste known in private life as Andrews Osei Assibey in his musical pursuits.

1st Born, a Ghanaian artiste and dancer, started his entertainment career as a solo dancer before forming an Afrobeats dancing trio called Ghanaboyz.

They went on to experience high levels of achievements and fame, and worked with numerous Afrobeats artistes such as Sarkodie, Davido, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and many more, performing on big platforms.

In 2018, Fresh Andy, now 1st Born, a member of Ghanaboyz, went on to create a movement, which was a platform/label for dancers and other local music artistes to work together and grow.

1st Born, earlier under the management of F.B. Records, released ‘Stand Amazed’ and ‘Away’.

He has a unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and dance. He, however, wants to develop his music career around Afrobeats and Afro-pop.

He has developed his craft and created his own unique sound out of what he has learned from these amazing music genres.

1st Born and his new team are poised to take over the music scene with the yet-to-be-released single titled ‘Maya,’ produced by Samuei G.