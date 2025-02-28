Abeiku Santana, Rex Omar, KOD Get Appointments

Abeiku Santana

Three of Ghana’s outstanding creative art personalities, veteran media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Abeiku Santana), music legend Rex Owusu Marfo (Rex Omar) and event organiser Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), have received various appointments from President John Dramani Mahama.

Abeiku Santana, who is also the CEO of Kaya Tours, has been appointed the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

In his role as Deputy CEO, Abeiku Santana will collaborate with Maame Efua Houadjeto, the CEO of the GTA, and is expected to support the development of industry alliances, lead creative tourism initiatives, and bolster Ghana’s standing as a top travel destination.

“Abeiku Santana’s dedication to Ghana’s tourism development has been unwavering,” said Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), in a congratulatory message.

She indicated that Abeiku Santana is a great fit for this position because of his extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry, adding, “We have faith that under his direction, our nation will continue to grow and draw more tourists.”

It is anticipated that Abeiku Santana will collaborate closely with the GTA CEO in this new position to put policies and programmes into place that will increase tourism-related income, encourage eco-friendly travel, and raise Ghana’s profile internationally.

Rex Omar was appointed as the Presidential Staffer for Blackstar Experience. The Blackstar Experience, an initiative of the government will focus on showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ghana, celebrating African creativity, and promoting unity and pride among Ghanaians.

It will include events, festivals, exhibitions, and cultural exchanges that highlight the diversity and beauty of Ghanaian arts and culture.

Similarly, KOD was appointed as the Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, signaling a renewed commitment to engaging Ghanaians abroad in the country’s development.

As the CEO of the clothing line Nineteen 57 and the founder of the annual fashion and music event Rhythms on Da Runway, KOD has established himself as a respected figure in Ghana’s entertainment and fashion industries.

The appointment of these industry giants has been met with widespread applause, particularly from industry stakeholders.

Many industry players believe that their media influence, business acumen and extensive network will be instrumental in driving the government’s vision of making tourism one of Ghana’s major economic pillars.

BY George Clifford Owusu & Prince Fiifi Yorke