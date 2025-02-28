TT Brothers Condemns Nana Pooley’s Killing

Isaac Tetteh

President of lower tier side Akatsi FC, TT Brothers, has joined the growing lists of stakeholders condemning hooliganism in the football.

Known in private life Isaac Tetteh, the businessman admitted that rivalry is part of the game, but should not be at the expense of one’s life, as it happened in the case of the Asante Kotoko’s avid fan – Nana Pooley.

TT Brothers described the loss as unfortunate and poured cold water on the act, saying “…it is unfortunate and it is something we all condemn. It doesn’t speak well of Ghana football, football is fun, it should unite rather than divide us.”

He expressed sympathy with the Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the bereaved family and the entire Kotoko fraternity.

“It should serve as a big lesson to us all, it should never happen again in our football. Pooley brought something different to the game. He made the game more appealing to fans through his interviews on both traditional and social media as well as on match days,” he said.

TT Brothers described the late Pooley’s actions as pure marketing but thinks that people didn’t understand him.

“I have been slapped before all in the name of supporting, but not to the extent of one losing his life. Fans should come to the level that it is just a game. May his soul rest in peace.”

From The Sports Desk