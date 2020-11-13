Rawlings Death: Social Media Fight Mahama For Hypocrisy, Double Standards

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama is being lambasted on social media for his “hypocrisy” and “double standards” over late former President Jerry John Rawlings values and principles.

It comes after Mr Mahama wrote a tribute in honour of the late Rawlings on Friday morning, November 13, 2020.

Mr. Mahama took to Facebook earlier this morning to pay tribute to Mr. Rawlings, who was the founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party on whose ticket Mr. Mahama became Vice President and subsequently President in 2012.

He wrote: “Now, more than ever, we have a sacred duty to uphold and defend the values of the 4th Republic that President Rawlings held so dear – peace, democracy, probity and accountability, respect for human rights, freedom of the press, tolerance and inclusion. In doing this, we honour the man who brought us the gift of a free and democratic society.”

And under the comment section, some social media users are firing Mr. Mahama for what they feel is hypocrisy and double standards on his part.

A number of Facebook users are commenting, reminding Mr Mahama about how he never showed respect to the values and principles of Mr. Rawlings.

Some users wrote that Mr. Mahama’s tribute to Mr. Rawlings was nothing but a mark of hypocrisy and double standards while others feel he is seeking to use Mr. Rawlings’ death to gain sympathy votes in the December 7, 2020 election.

“Inclusion, probity and Accountability was totally absent from the previous administration, other than that you wouldn’t have lost that election (2016 election), one Facebook user with the name Great Martins, commented.

Another user, Adu-Poku Solomon commented under Mr Mahama’s post “U (Mahama) see your double standards? You never upheld any of his values as a President. You referred to him as a “backing dog?

“kindly use some of his activities for the party and you for sympathy votes pls,” Joe Mensah commented.

One Facebook user, Chikando Simplice commented on Mr. Mahama’s post: “You (Mahama) did not honour him (Rawlings) he was alive, you did not listen to him.”

Another user, Nana Akyea warned Mr Mahama to stay away from publicizing the values of former President Rawlings, commenting “thank God the snr. daughter (apparently referring to Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, daughter of the late Rawlings) too is in politics, so please the wife and the children will do that, please stay aside. Thank you sir.”

Mr Mahama lost the 2016 presidential election to the New Patriotic Party, becoming the first sitting President in Ghana to lost his second term bid.

Mr Mahama never enjoyed a smooth relationship with former President Rawlings and some of his Ministers were notorious for publicly criticizing Mr. Rawlings.

By Melvin Tarlue