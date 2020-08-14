RB Leipzig Whip Atletico Madrid To Advance To Champions League Semi

It was a bad night for Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, as they were crashed out of the UEFA Champions League by RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig secured a resounding 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday night, August 13, this year.

The victory ended Atletico Madrid’s record of consistently advancing against their German opponents in a competitive match.

RB Leipzig took the lead in the 50th minute through a goal from D. Olmo.

It wasn’t until the 71th minute when J. Felix converted a penalty and secured an equalizer for Atletico Madrid.

It all seemed that the match was going end in a draw at the end of the 90th minute and progress into extra 30 minutes.

But a stunner from T. Adams in the 88th which found its way inside the nest after a deflection, gave RB Leipzig their much desired win over the Spanish Club.

The game played in Portugal was the first competitive encounter between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig.

The match happened to be the first of its kind for RB Leipzig against a Spanish Club in European football competition.

Atletico Madrid seemed the favorite of the two sides to progress to the semis but failed to perform to expectation. The Spanish Club stopped reigning Champions, Liverpool in the round of 16.

The Spanish Club had until Thursday night, consistently progressed against their German opponents in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (Atletico Madrid vs Leverkusen in 2014/15 and 2016/17; Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in 2015/2016).

Aside the quarter-final defeat to RB Leipzig, the only time Atletico Madrid failed to progress against a German team was against Bayern Munich (1-1; 0-4) in 1974 during the European Cup era.

RB Leipzig went into the match with a record of having kept a clean sheet in three of their last five games.

🇺🇸 TYLER. ADAMS. 🇺🇸 What a goal from the American to give @RBLeipzig_EN a 2-1 lead vs Atletico! (via @UCLonCBSSports)pic.twitter.com/rQWDtVuJuU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 13, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue