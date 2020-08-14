UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Tonight

Tonight’s UEFA Champions League Quarter-final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich is certainly going to be a clash of the titans.

Both teams are going into the game with impressive Champions League record in recent years, making it seemingly difficult for soccer fans to confidently predict which of the two sides will sail through to the Semi-finals tonight.

The match is billed to begin at 7:00pm at the Estadio da Luz in Portugal where all the remaining UEFA Champions League matches are being played due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

For Barcelona, it is the 13th consecutive year they are into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League – meaning they have reached the quarter-finals for every season since 2007/08 season.

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the 18th time (in 24 and 23 appearances respectively). That is more than any other team in the league.

Tonight’s match happens to be the first UEFA Champions League encounter between Bayern Munich and Barcelona since 2014/15, when Barcelona succeeded in knocking out Bayern Munich in the Semi-final.

Barcelona have, however, lost more Champions League matches against Munich than any other Club, losing five of their eight matches against Bayern Munich (won 2; drew one).

Bayern Munich are reigning German Champions and are coming into the quarter-finals in an impressive form, having won their eight UEFA Champions League games for the 2019/2020 season.

