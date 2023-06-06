Re-imaging Beach Clean Ups: World Environment Day 2023 – Beating Plastic Pollution

The population of Africa is projected to reach 2.5 billion by the year 2050, indicating a substantial population surge. In Ghana specifically, it is estimated that the country will be home to 50 million inhabitants.

This rapid population growth is expected to result in around 70 per cent of the population increase being concentrated in urban areas, exerting significant pressure on urban resources.

Consequently, there will be a notable surge in energy demand, as well as an increased demand for water resources, with consumption estimated to rise by 40 per cent due to the population growth.

Another critical aspect impacted by this population surge is food production, which is expected to increase by approximately 40 per cent to meet the growing demand.

The impacts of climate change further compound the geopolitical and environmental challenges facing humanity. Despite commitments under the Paris Agreement in 2015, which aim to cut emissions, it is estimated that these commitments will only result in a 45 per cent reduction.

To achieve the necessary emissions reductions to keep global temperatures below 1.5°C, a further 55 per cent reduction is required, necessitating a reimagining of our relationship to materials.

Fortunately, the world, including Africa and Ghana, is responding to these challenges. Ghana is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and has taken on leadership roles in addressing climate change and plastic pollution.

Ghana led the African bloc in reaching a decision to operationalise a loss and damage fund to help African countries mitigate the impact of climate change.

Additionally, Ghana was the first African country to join the Global Plastic Action Partnership, committing to zero plastics leakage into oceans and waterways by 2040 and working towards a circular economy for plastics.

Ghana is also a member of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee, which is developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution is a critical challenge, projected to reach 1.1 billion metric tons by 2050, with 29 million metric tons entering the oceans each year by 2040. Legislation and policies take time to translate into action, but immediate and impactful actions can be taken at the individual, household, community, and corporate levels. Instead of solely relying on one-off beach cleanups, efforts should be focused on empowering communities to be part of the solution.

Creating permanent infrastructure in collaboration with local stakeholders for plastic waste management can serve as community resource efficiency centers, where the community can deepen their understanding of resource efficiency, particularly the segregation of plastic waste.

Access to collection points for plastic waste is a significant challenge in Ghana, and establishing infrastructure and working with the community can ensure efficient plastic waste management while contributing to Ghana’s commitments to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 12.

Corporate entities can claim the plastic collected at these collection points as a credit towards their organizations, offsetting their plastic impact continuously rather than in one-off initiatives.

Taking responsibility for plastic pollution begins internally. Eliminating single-use plastics within organizations can start with waste audits and exploring alternatives to plastics. Employee training on reducing single-use plastics in their homes and implementing waste policies within businesses also demonstrate commitments to reducing plastic exposure.

The commitment to change starts with individuals and corporations, and together, clean-up efforts can restore clean environments, one community at a time in Ghana, through a change in attitude towards beach clean-ups.

It is no surprise that the World Environment Day which is set aside raise awareness about global environmental issues, has declared “Beating Plastic Pollution” as a global theme for the third time since 2018.

On 5th June don’t waste funds on a one-off beach clean-up but rather work with a local plastic actor in a community to set up a permanent collection point. A typical well established collection point including adequate community advocacy, which is always the missing link, could collect an estimated 1 ton of plastics per week.

You can explore other ways to reducing your plastic exposure: You could ditch plastic lined call cards and explore digital call cards which gives you oversight over your corporate networking.

You could explore digital upstream innovation in catering which displaces the use of single use plastics for food delivery. You could also explore the use of water dispensers at your corporate events to eliminate plastic waste from water consumption. Finally, you can train employees, empowering them with the right choices to play their part as responsible consumers while making a clear commitment towards reducing your plastic exposure.

Don’t engage in one-off beach clean-up, invest in a local community infrastructure, and unlock clean-ups every week within communities.

By Chaint Afrique a Change, Innovation and Transformation Hub