REACT Humanitarian Network donates to Winneba University Hospital

REACT Humanitarian Network, a UK based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated health care equipment worth Ghc 170,000 to the Winneba University Hospital in the Central Region of Ghana.

The donation was made on Thursday, 5th August 2021.

Items donated were bequeathed by Millbrook Health Care, UK. include solite laser beds with battery and lockout, special disability chairs, assorted Zimmer frames, mattress. Walking frame caddy with lid, assorted wheelchairs, assorted “A” series 3-4-Wheel Rollator.

It also includes crutches and walking aids; Raised toilet seats; Toilet seats and Commodes; Bathroom aides; Hoist lifting equipment; Hoist Accessories (harness units and belts); inflatable beds (pumps included) litter picker; Return 7500/Ambiturn sit to stand transfer aid.

The rest are Malvern vinyl seat perching stool (with moulded arms and padded back); light knee break; Height adjustable settee raiser cot/ bedside bumpers pair and round flange steel grab rail.

Presenting the items, the Country Representative for REACT, Duke Banson said the network has a primary aim of making education accessible to Ghanaian disabled children suffering from ill-health, financial hardships, or other disadvantages. “At REACT we believe education is the best option for the disabled child because it acts as a lasting enabler in whatever circumstance”.

He revealed that the charity was set up by Prince Osei Akowuah in 2016 with the primary focus of making education a form of “social protection” for disabled children, provide a safety net against the disabled children’s vulnerability to possible social shocks whiles providing them with the opportunity to fulfil their potentials.

The organisation’s work is spread in most regions in Ghana and currently supports over 100 disabled children in Ghana from primary school up to university.

The Network has so far undertaken the underlisted programmes.

• School feeding programmes (free school meals as an incentive to sustain school enrolment and attendance)

• Reconstruction and modification of school structures to make them accessible to disabled children. Thus, building ramps in front of various schools’ structures at Ningo Prampram)

• Offered Scholarship schemes to the most deprived.

• Undertake surgeries and Medical Rehabilitation (M.R) to normalise disabilities.

• Embark on Community sensitization and awareness programmes.

• Offer Logistical support; mobility aid such as wheelchairs and locally designed and manufacture tricycles, supply of books, hygiene products, toys to centres, clothes and many other livelihoods supports.

Mr. Banson was hopeful that the gesture will be emulated by others to uplift the healthcare standards in many communities in the country.

“In the long term REACT will engage with you to adopt a ward which can be a channel of support and sustainable collaboration between our two institutions he added.

Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor, who received the items, thanked the Organisation for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that the items would be used judiciously to promote health delivery in the area.