Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese and Juventus soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has issued a heartfelt statement concerning the coronavirus disease, urging global citizens to adhere to the World Health Organization’s prevention guidelines.

In the statement issued on his official Facebook page, CR 7 as he is affectionately called, sent out his thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them due to the virus.

Read the full statement below:

BY Melvin Tarlue