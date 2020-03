All matches in the English Premier League have been suspended temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension is expected to be lifted by April 3, 2020.

It is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The matches suspended include those of Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship are postponed.

According to the Premier League, matches will resume on 4 April.

But that is subject to “conditions at the time.”

BY Melvin Tarlue