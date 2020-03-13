Korle Bu Restricts Visits To Patients Over Coronavirus

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has restricted visits to patients at its facility due to fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, the Hospital noted only two relatives are allowed to visit a patient on admission.

“In the case of the Department of Child Health only parents/guardians of the patient are permitted to visit,” the statement said.

It explained that the measure has become necessary because patients are already vulnerable and can therefore easily be infected.

BY Melvin Tarlue