School Bus Kills Girl, 4

Sympathisers consoling the deceased’s family

A four-year-old pupil was on Wednesday killed by a school bus at Sawaba in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The heartbreaking incident happened a few minutes after the deceased, identified as Aisha Abdul-Aziz, had closed from school and was preparing to go home as usual.

According to eyewitnesses, Aisha’s biscuit fell on the ground and as she tried to pick it up the bus, which was reversing at the time, killed her.

People that saw the unfolding spectacle shouted at the top of their voices in a bid to alert the driver about the girl but it was too late, as the young girl had kicked the bucket already.

According to reports, the driver was reversing the bus in order to park properly and so he did not see Aisha.

Several curious people quickly rushed to the scene to shed tears for the deceased. Some pupils, believed to be friends of Aisha, also shed uncontrollable tears at the scene.

The driver of the bus too joined in sobbing upon realizing what had happened.

The case was reported to the police who picked the body for immediate autopsy before the body was released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

At the time of filing the report, the police had towed the bus to the station. The driver, who is currently under arrest, was also assisting officers in their investigations.

Meanwhile the father of the dead girl, Abdul-Aziz Muktar, said he was a staunch Muslim and even though he was traumatized, he had given everything to the almighty Allah.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr Kumasi