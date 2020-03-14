Speaker Bans Handshakes Over Covid-19 Scare

Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

PARLIAMENT has taken steps, including the banning of handshaking, to mitigate the possible spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed thousands of people and infected many across the globe.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, who announced the new measures on Thursday, said Members of Parliament (MPs) are encouraged to desist from hugging and shaking hands in the Chamber and on the premises of Parliament House.

President Akufo-Addo had announced $100 million (about GH¢553 million) to enhance the country’s preparedness and response plan besides a travel ban on government officials as part of measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Prof. Ocquaye said sanitizers had been put at various vantage points on the premises of the House to be used by MPs. According to him, the new measures were necessary steps to protect the lives, health and safety of MPs and all parliamentary staff members, adding that vigilance is the most important thing to reduce the chance of infection in case there is an outbreak of the virus in the country.

The MP for Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, also called for Parliament to use thermometers to help determine body temperatures of people that would enter the House.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House