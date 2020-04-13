Reaidents Storm Asokwa…For Gov’t Food

THERE WAS drama at Asokwa in Kumasi on Monday afternoon as a sea of ‘hungry’ people stormed the streets for government food.

Officials of the National Disaster Movement Organization (NADMO), did the distribution and had gone to the place quietly but residents got the information and besieged the place which is on lockdown as part of the effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

Virtually, the entire residents of Asokwa, a populated suburb in Kumasi, left their homes to receive the food.

The rush for the food led to the busy road linking the Kumasi Mall and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, being blocked by the residents.

As a result, the social distancing protocol recommended by health experts as a means of stopping the spread of the Covid-19 virus was breached and all attempts by the NADMO officials to get the residents to form a queue and ensure social distancing fell on deaf ears.

Since the people were not ready to behave well, a joint military/police team were called in to disperse the crowd from the busy road.

Some disappointed residents were seen leaving to their various homes, amid protest that they are being starved.

Checks made by DGN Online indicated that NADMO is planning a new strategy to distribute the food to the people in their various homes.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi