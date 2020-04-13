Safebond Supports Police, Military In Covid-19 Fight

SAFEBOND CAR Terminal Limited, a shore handling operator at the ports has donated to the security agencies enforcing government’s lockdown order due to the spread of the Coronavirus which is claiming lives worldwide.

The company presented 100 bags of rice, 100 boxes of hand sanitizers, 2000 face mask and 100 bottled water to support the fight against the deadly virus.

Presenting the items, Jimoh Yakeen, Executive Director of Human Resource of Safebond said this is to support other relevant frontline institutions in their battle against Covid-19.

He was full of praise on the security agencies for the leading role that they are playing in enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, saying the donation was a token of the company’s appreciation for their efforts.

After receiving the items, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Anderson Ofosu-Ackaah, Deputy Tema Regional Police Commander thanked the company for their kind gesture.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema