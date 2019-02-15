Rebecca Calls For Honesty & Integrity In Dealing With Donors

OAFLAD members in a group photo.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called for accountability, transparency and commitment among her fellow first ladies in dealing with development partners.

Speaking at the 22nd Ordinary General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), formerly Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), she said these attributes go “a long way to gain the trust of donors.”

Mrs. Akufo-Addo stated that her foundation had found out and “we recognise that our ability to attract new donors is hinged on this.”

She was speaking on the theme: ‘Collaborating To Transform Africa: Addressing The Needs of Vulnerable Populations’ .

OAFLAD

The organisation, with effect, has started using its new name after it launched its strategic vision for the next five years during the general assembly.

The name change was agreed upon during the 21st ordinary session of the organisation last year.

The new vision is to give the first ladies a wider range of areas to work in, apart from HIV and AIDS.

In her speech, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said funding was a big challenge in their line of work and that the scarcity of it could derail any strategic vision.

“The misconception is that first ladies have access to unlimited funding. No we don’t. It’s been a struggle to raise funds,” she added.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo indicated that Ghana and, indeed, other African countries faced a fundamental challenge, adding that “how do we develop at a pace that matches global development? How do we create a more equitable society and inclusive development for the vulnerable, especially, women and children?”

She explained that despite the successes that she had chalked as a first lady through her Rebecca Foundation and the Infata Malaria Prevention Programme, “I am the first to admit that we have some challenges. The first is sustainability. Often, the work of first ladies end, once their husbands leave office. ”

However, she said, “Because I believe so much in what I do, I want my causes to outlive me. We are and will continue to partner with development partners and state institutions to mainstream our initiatives and ensure sustainability.”