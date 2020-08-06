Rebecca Donates Towards Tema Homowo

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has donated food items to the Tema Traditional Council towards the Homowo celebrations scheduled for August 7.

The items donated included alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, bottled water, palm oil, palm nut, bags of maize and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, in a brief statement, said traditional festivals such as Homowo offered the platform to deepen ancestral knowledge and strengthen kinship bonds.

She, therefore, noted the donation was the government’s support towards the celebration of the Ga festival.

She observed that it was equally important to observe all the Covid-19 safety protocols during the celebrations.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to commiserate with the Council on the passing of the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku III earlier this year.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Council, Acting Tema Mantse, Nii Adjetey Agbo II, Tema Mankralo, thanked the First Lady for her kind gesture.

He said the Council had been following with pride the benevolent activities of the Rebecca Foundation which has benefitted many including natives of Tema, and prayed for continuous blessings for the First Lady.

Accompanying Mrs Akufo-Addo to make the donation were Minister for Foreign Affairs and MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and former MP for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie and Deputy Minister for Transport and MP for Tema East, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri