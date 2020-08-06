Sammy Gyamfi Drags Kennedy Agyapong To CID

Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has filed a criminal complaint against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

In the complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) through his lawyers at AB&M Legal Consult, Mr Gyamfi said on August 4, 2020, while speaking on Asempa, Mr Agyapong threatened to cause him harm or death.

“While speaking in the Twi language on the said programme, Mr Kennedy Agyapong stated among other things that, if our client does proceed with his advocacy on national issues in a particular manner, he shall in a matter of three seconds organize his thugs to beat and/or finish our client mercilessly,” the lawyers said in their complaint to the CID on behalf of Mr Gyamfi.

According to their complaint document, “since making the said criminal threat on Asempa, our client has come by credible intelligence that shows that indeed, Kennedy Agyapong has contracted some thugs to carry out the threats he issued on our client’s life,” according to the criminal complaint document.

By Melvin Tarlue