Rebecca Empowers 180 Women

A beneficiary of the skills training programme receiving her certificate from Mrs. Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has under the auspices of The Rebecca Foundation, presented start up working kits to 180 women drawn from across the country.

About 130 beneficiaries, made up of fishmongers, traders, and artisans from Western, Western North, Central and Greater Accra Regions, received various start up tools such as fridges, deep freezers, sewing machines and kitchen stoves among others to enhance their business.

Additionally, 50 women trained in soap making in Assin Fosu with the assistance of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), were given start-up kits to start their soap making business.

The presentation was driven by The Rebecca Foundation’s Terema Initiative; an initiative that seeks to empower women economically by providing equipment, training and other benefits that enable women to succeed.

It also formed part of events marking International Women’s month.

Making the presentation at the Chapel Square in Cape Coast, Mrs. Akufo-Addo who is also founder of The Rebecca Foundation congratulated women for their immense contribution to national development, stating “I know how hard we work as women and mothers.

We are the primary caregivers in most families and without our devotion, families will simply disintegrate”.

She said the best way to empower a nation and accelerate her socio economic development is by empowering women to acquire working skills and the requisite working tools to empower them economically.

The First Lady said as part of activities marking International Women’s Month The Rebecca Foundation under its Terema initiative will engage in an intensive exercise nation-wide to provide women and mothers with skills training in various economic tools as well as start-up kits to empower them economically to enable them succeed.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to remind and encourage women to take good care of their health and that of their children, stating, “Please check for cervical and breast cancer, and know your HIV status. Also make sure you and your family sleep under treated mosquito nets every night and cook nutritious local foods for your family”.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri