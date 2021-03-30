Rebecca Foundation Constructs School Library At Dambai

The Rebecca Foundation has commissioned a library within the Lapas Cluster of Schools in Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti region.

The construction of the library forms part of the initiative by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo through the Rebecca Foundation, to provide some communities, with an ultra-modern library facility stocked with books on varied subjects as well as computers and internet facility to enable pupils and teachers engage in informative and educational internet-based research.

Commissioning the facility on behalf of the First Lady, Press Aide, Richard Darko said, like her husband, the First Lady is passionate about the empowerment of the youth through education to be better positioned to fully harness opportunities that the globally competitive world offers.

To this end, Mr Darko said, the First Lady has since 2017, through the Rebecca Foundation constructed libraries across the country to provide pupils and the youth in communities with a conducive environment to acquire knowledge.

He said the Rebecca Foundation has also empowered young girls and women economically and socially in the acquisition of vocational skills, provision of artisanal equipment and educational sponsorship, adding that the Rebecca Foundation is poised to do more to complement the government’s effort in enhancing the well-being of the youth.

The Oti Regional Minister Joseph Makubu said he is positive that the library facility will significantly allow pupils to improve their educational performance and soar to higher academic and professional laurels.

The Oti Regional Director for Education, Georgina Mensah said the facility has come at a time when many pupils have more time on their hands to engage in extracurricular activities and urged the pupils in the community to patronise the facility to enrich their knowledge.

Head of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) in the Oti Region, Ebenezer Guy Amartefio, expressed the Authority’s deepest appreciation to the First Lady and the Rebecca Foundation for helping the GLA, and the Ghana Education Service, to increase access to library facilities in schools across the country.

Also present to grace the occasion were the MCE for Krachi East Patrick Charty Jilma, Chief of the Dambai Traditional Area Nana Kweku Beyenor II as well as other government officials and traditional elders.