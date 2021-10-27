Rebecca Foundation Donates Covid-19 Test Kits

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo through the Rebecca Foundation, has donated over five thousand (5000) Covid-19 rapid test kits to some selected health facilities in the country.

The test kits which were made available to the Rebecca Foundation by Abbott Laboratories Limited with support from Ghana Gas Company would enhance the capacity of the beneficiary institutions in early Covid-19 detection.

The beneficiary institutions are the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western region, Kaneshie Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region, Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in the Ashanti region, and the Cape Coast University Directorate of Health Services in the Central region.

Each institution received one thousand (1000) packs of the test kit.

At a brief ceremony to present the items to representatives of the beneficiary health institutions on behalf of Mrs. Akufo-Addo, Director of Operations at the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Akosua Newman said although Covid-19 vaccines have been developed and are being administered in the country, it was important to continue to be on guard by observing the safety protocols until the vaccination target is achieved.

She said several countries across the world were still reeling from economic damages caused by the pandemic, with some experiencing food shortages and increased crime.

She, therefore, described the donation of the rapid test kits as vital in stifling the growth and spread of the disease.

Regional Director of Abbott Laboratories (West Africa), Ayodele Kofoworaba said it was a privilege to be associated with the Rebecca Foundation in providing medical solutions to all who need them.

He said it has always been Abbott Laboratory’s mission to bring life-changing health technologies to people who need them, stating that the company’s new “BinaxNow” Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit, is one of the many breakthroughs contributions in medical devices development and advanced health care.

Head of the Cape Coast University Directorate of Health Services, Dr. Evans Ekanem, on behalf of the beneficiary institutions thanked Mrs. Akufo-Addo and the Rebecca Foundation for the donation.

He said for a disease like Covid-19 whose symptoms can lead to a misdiagnosis of Malaria, Typhoid Fever, or just stress, the rapid test kit would significantly enhance accurate testing and treatment.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri