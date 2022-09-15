Rebecca Foundation Donates To Special Schools, Orphanages

The Rebecca Foundation has donated some school supplies and food items to eight special schools and orphanages in the country ahead of the new school year.

The food items include bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of mackerel, tin tomatoes and milk, bags of cocoa powder and sugar, and other relevant items to support the schools in their day-to-day activities.

Some of the beneficiary institutions are the SOS Villages, School for the Blind Akropong Akuapem, School for the Deaf Mampong Akwapem, Dzorwulu Special School and Psychiatric children’s ward.

Founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, speaking at the short donation ceremony, expressed her willingness to support the up keep of special children in the country.

According to her, the gesture is to inspire the children for a better future.

“Little drop of water make a mighty ocean. I encourage all of us to contribute our widow’s might to support our vulnerable children,” she said.

Meanwhile, leadership from the various institutions thanked the First Lady for her contribution towards the special schools and orphanages and prayed for God’s guidance and protection for her.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri