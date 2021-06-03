Rebecca Foundation Gives To New Horizon School

Officials of both organisations in a group photo

The Rebecca Foundation has donated to the New Horizon School, in Accra.

The donation included mobility equipment, teaching aids and electronics.

It is to assist children with cerebral palsy and to aid in their learning activities.

Presenting the items on behalf of The Rebecca Foundation, an official of the Foundation, Shirley Laryea, expressed the Foundation’s readiness to continue to support institutions like the New Horizon School.

“We aim to offer these children with different abilities the equal opportunities to learn, thrive and grow as part of our community and country”, she said.

Mrs Laryea also took the opportunity to call on philanthropists and corporate institutions, to help support people with cerebral palsy.

” I wish to urge everyone to help support our brothers and sisters in this situation for a better Ghana,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri