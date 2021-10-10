Rebuilding ISD Is A Shared Responsibility – ISD Boss

David Owusu Amoah, Acting Head of Information, ISD.

THE ACTING Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Information Services Department (ISD), David Owusu-Amoah has admonished staff of the Department to fully support the transformation agenda being championed by Management in collaboration with the Ministry of Information to build a new identity for the Department.

He noted that when staff are not adequately briefed on restructuring programmes of the organisations they belong to, there is a high tendency for some to sit on the fence or not get involved at all.

“The time has now come for all members of staff to reason together to birth the new ISD”, said Mr. Owusu-Amoah in his remarks during a staff durbar in Accra recently.

On his part, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the ISD is a strategic organization whose relevance hinges on effective management.

He noted that there was indeed the need for transformation especially since the 1939 programmes of the Department cannot still remain relevant in today’s fast changing dispensation.

The Minister highlighted some achievements under the transformation programme which include the renovation of the newsroom into an ultra-modern one, change in strategy for the Public Relations Coordination Division of the Department as well as the research section of the Department.

The Minster also showcased in a documentary, a new organogram of the Department that has Public Relations, Public Education and Research as special areas of attention.

Sharing her thoughts at the durbar, Chief Director of the Ministry of Information, Mamley Andrew said the durbar provided an opportunity for dialoguing and cohesive decision taking.

During an open forum, staff members from various districts across the nation who had joined in the durbar via technology appealed to Management and the Information Ministry for an extension of the transformation program to other offices of the Department nationwide.