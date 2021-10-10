German Gov’t Donates firefighting equipment To Achubunyo Community

The German government has presented firefighting equipment worth Ghc 450,000 to the Achubunyo Community within the Danmongo constituency of the Savannah Region.

The equipment are to help curb bush fires and deforestation in the community.

The items include weather station, gloves, working gears, bicycles, fire beater.

They were donated at Achubunyo on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The rapid response equipment, according to the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, formed part of global efforts to control bushfires, adding that they will complement the government of Ghana’s existing intervention towards the fight against bush fires and climate change in general.

” This is one piece of the bigger picture and this is a project for deforestation and alternatives for Charcoal production in the Savannah Region”, he stated.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, observed the devastating impact of deforestation and forest degradation in all the regions he has visited.

The minister who doubles as the MP for Danmongo constituency said that government was poised to reverse the trend to protect the forest cover of the Savannah ecological zone.

“It is the reason why his Ministry has placed an outright ban on the harvesting, processing, exporting and importing of Rosewood”, he added.

Mr Jinapor assured the German government on behalf of the community that the equipment donated will be put to good use.

He also expressed his gratitude and that of the government of Ghana to the German Government for its continuous support to sustainable forest management in Ghana.

By Annie Wharton Savage