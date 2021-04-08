Reckless’ Driver Kills Class 4 Pupil

‘A 61-year-old man, Isaac Rexmond Nti, who was driving a speeding Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle with registration number GN 4872-16 knocked down, Osei Owusu Kuffuor, a class four pupil of Koforidua-Asokore SDA Preparatory School in the New Jauben North Municipality of the Eastern region, Wednesday morning killing him instantly.

The pupil was returning home from school around 2pm when the careless driver with one person onboard from Kumasi heading towards Adenta using the Koforidua route knocked him down.

According to reports, the driver on reaching a place called Asonoba junction on Oyoko stretch of the highway knocked down the victim who allegedly attempted to cross the road from the outside lane killing him instantly.

The impact of the accident forced the vehicle to veer off the road and eventually rammed into a nearby container shop at the roadside.

The incident attracted the residents around to the scene. No other casualty was recorded.

The driver of the vehicle later reported himself to Oyoko Police station and was arrested to assist in the investigation.

The accident vehicle has been impounded by Police, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at St Joseph’s Hospital morgue

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua