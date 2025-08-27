Refurbished Kotokuom Bridge Commissioned After Social Media Outcry

The refurbished Kotokuom Bridge being commissioned by the government officials

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has described the refurbished Kotokuom Bridge as a symbol of restored safety, renewed hope, and fulfilled promises to the people of Atwima Mponua.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the Kotokuom R/C Park on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Mr. Suhuyini, who represented the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, said the bridge’s completion was a direct response to urgent concerns raised by citizens when disturbing images and videos of the dilapidated structure circulated on social media.

“Your voices were heard, and your concerns became our command,” he assured. “Governance is not a distant activity but a responsive partnership with the people we serve. What was once a site of fear and anxiety now stands before us strong, secure, and safe,” he stated.

He explained that the project was part of the government’s Big Push Agenda, aimed at expanding roads and bridges nationwide, stressing that no community would be left behind. He further called on the residents to take ownership of the bridge and protect it for generations to come.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, in his remarks, reminded the gathering that President John Dramani Mahama had earlier promised to fix the bridge after its dangerous state became public knowledge online. He urged residents to use the facility responsibly and ensure it serves its intended purpose.

Also addressing the ceremony, the District Chief Executive for Atwima Mponua, Ibrahim Issahak, recounted the difficulties faced by farmers, cocoa buyers, traders, and commuters when the bridge became unsafe. According to him, the old structure had restricted the movement of heavy-duty vehicles, affecting economic activities across the district.

He expressed gratitude to President Mahama, the Roads and Highways Ministry, the Regional Coordinating Council, Assembly members, traditional authorities, and the people of Atwima Mponua for their collective support, emphasising that the refurbished bridge will open new opportunities and improve access to essential services.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, government officials, Assembly members and residents, who welcomed the completion of the bridge with excitement.

FROM David Afum, Kotokuom