Registrar General’s Department to strike out 220 Firms

Jemima Oware

The Registrar General’s Department has finalized the move to strike out about 220 institutions from its registry beginning October 1, 2021.

The registrar General Jemima Oware interacting with the media at a press briefing, stated the exercise will help identify viable companies that are into business in Ghana.

She disclosed that the department have decided to put in place measures to help fish out firms that have failed to update their records.

Moving on, she stressed that most people register their companies just to secure a visa or contract without having any knowledge of what it entails to run a company.

She explained that her outfit initially reached out to some companies to grant them opportunity to update their profiles and file for returns, which till date have proved to be futile.

Some of these firms according to her have voluntary decided to shut down their businesses and given permission to have their names deleted from the department.

In this regard, the Registrar Generals Department has decided that it will from October 1 2021, publish names of collapsed firms in the dailies and gazette after striking off their names from the registrar.

She believes putting out notices and publishing names will serve as deterrent to others adding that it will be a reminder for companies to regularly update their profiles and records to be able to carry on with their businesses.

She added that any company that strikes out its name will seize to exist but any other person interested in restoring the company will have to pay for penalties to be able set it up.

By Annie Wharton Savage