Relying On Alan To Win 2024 Election Is Hopeless – NDC Group Tells Mahama

The Social Democratic Forum, a group belonging to the opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) is peeved with the party leadership for banking their hopes on Alan Kyerematen and his Afranfrato Movement to break the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) world bank in the Ashanti Region.

The party members who expressed deep concerns about the party’s overreliance on Alan Kyerematen believe that it is an exercise in fruitility.

In a letter addressed to Presidential Candidate of NDC, John Dramani Mahama and the esteemed leadership of the NDC, the forum emphasized the need to redirect the party’s focus towards empowering its grassroots members.

While acknowledging Alan Kyerematen’s influence in the Ashanti Region, the Social Democratic Forum argued that his impact should not be perceived as significant as believed. They further asserted that the support of Ashanti voters aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot solely be secured by Mr. Kyerematen’s presence.

The Forum strongly advised the NDC to allocate more attention and resources towards empowering the grassroots of the party. They proposed that by providing significant financial and resource support to grassroots members, the NDC could increase its chances of victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Forum emphasized the importance of grassroots dedication and mobilization in building a strong foundation for success.

In conclusion, the Social Democratic Forum urged the party leaders to be mindful of the potential dangers of overreliance on any individual or movement. Quoting the wise African saying, “A bird does not build its nest on a tree without strong branches,” they emphasized the need for caution and prioritizing the empowerment of grassroots members for a prosperous future for the NDC.

The letter was signed by Mubashir Kuoru Tikumah, the Executive Secretary of the Social Democratic Forum.

Find copy of the letter address to Mahama by the NDC forum attached:

By Vincent Kubi