New Finance Minister Outlines Vision

The newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has outlined his vision and assured that he will stay true to the policies and programs of the government as outlined in the 2024 budget.

Dr. Amin Adam, who previously served as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, emphasized his familiarity with the ministry, its programs, and challenges during an interview on Citi FM.

He stated that his previous experience has adequately prepared him for his new role.

“I have been part of the Finance Ministry for about a year now, so I understand and I am familiar with the issues there, and I am familiar with the global issues,” he explained.

Addressing concerns about the timing of his appointment and its potential impact on the poor and vulnerable, Dr. Amin Adam assured that he would work at a faster pace to catch up and effectively implement the government’s pro-poor initiatives.

“The budget that was presented this year included several pro-poor initiatives, and I do not intend to deviate from those initiatives. We will ensure that business continues as usual and move quickly to implement the tax reliefs outlined in the budget. My focus will be on insulating the poor,” he stated.

Dr. Amin Adam also expressed his commitment to collaborating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the business community to successfully complete the extended credit facility with the Fund.

“It is important to note that we are under an IMF program, and I want to assure the IMF and the business community that I will ensure the program remains on track. I will work to prevent any setbacks,” he affirmed.

With the assurance of continuity in the government’s policies and programs, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam aims to build on the progress made so far and ensure the successful implementation of pro-poor initiatives while maintaining a strong collaboration with the IMF and the business community.

By Vincent Kubi