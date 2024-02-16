Miss Ghana Gears Up For Miss World Title

Exclusive Events Ghana proudly unveils Miss Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, Miss Ghana, as Ghana’s representative at the esteemed 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

With anticipation building, she left Ghana on Friday, February 16, 2024, for the global event in India.

This year’s Miss World pageant will grace the magnificent Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, on March 9, 2024, marking India’s second hosting of the prestigious event.

Exclusive Events Ghana calls upon all Ghanaians to unite in support of Miss Ghana as she embarks on this extraordinary journey, embodying the nation’s grace, beauty, and intelligence.

Promising a grand celebration of diversity, culture, and beauty worldwide, the Miss World 2023 event will conclude with the crowning of Karolina Bielawska’s successor from Poland, marking a new chapter in the Miss World legacy.

Exclusive Events Ghana extends heartfelt appreciation to all supporters, sponsors, and well-wishers who have contributed to Miss Ghana’s path to the Miss World stage.

In a spirited call to action, Exclusive Events Ghana invites corporate Ghana to amplify their support for Miss Ghana’s pursuit of the Miss World crown.