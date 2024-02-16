NDC Weeps Over Disunity Among Minority Caucus

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has called for unity and solidarity among Members of Parliament (MPs) from the party.

Fifi Kwetey emphasized the importance of prioritizing the party and the country’s interests in their undertakings.

Addressing the caucus in Ho last weekend, Fifi Kwetey stressed the need for teamwork among the MPs, stating that it is a prerequisite for achieving greater success in their endeavors.

He urged them to put aside personal differences and work together towards the common goal of advancing the NDC’s agenda and serving the nation.

“The strength of our party lies in our collective efforts and shared vision. We must remember that we are here to serve the people and work towards a better future for all Ghanaians,” Fifi Kwetey said.

He further emphasized the importance of maintaining the unity and solidarity that characterizes the NDC, highlighting that it is through this unity that the party can effectively advocate for the interests of the people and make an impact in national development.

Kwetey’s call for unity comes at a crucial time when the NDC is working towards regaining prominence in Ghanaian politics and representing the interests of its constituents.

By emphasizing teamwork and a focus on the party and the country, Kwetey aims to galvanize the caucus and ensure that they work collectively towards achieving their objectives.

As the General Secretary of the NDC, Kwetey plays a vital role in promoting party cohesion and coordinating the efforts of the MPs. His call for unity and solidarity is seen as a rallying cry for the MPs to come together and work towards a common goal for the betterment of the party and the nation as a whole.

By Vincent Kubi