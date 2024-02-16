Mahama Criticizes NPP Government For Economic Challenges

Former President and Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has once again criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he described as the country’s economic mess.

He stated that millions of Ghanaians are grappling with extreme hardship and suffering due to the serious disarray in the economy.

Addressing the Minority Caucus of Parliament at a three-day workshop in Ho, the former President highlighted the high cost of living, high inflation, collapsed currency, high interest rates, debt defaults, and the obnoxious domestic debt exchange program as factors contributing to the unbearable conditions faced by the majority of Ghanaians.

The workshop, which aimed to enhance the performance of the MPs in parliament, received words of commendation from former President Mahama. The sessions also included discussions on election-related topics, aimed at strengthening the MPs’ work in their respective constituencies.

Several key individuals attended the workshop, including Regional and National Executives of the NDC such as National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and Volta Regional Chairman Mawutor Agbavitor.

Also present were the Volta Regional Secretary James Gunu and former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

Former President Mahama took the opportunity to criticize the NPP government, asserting that they have become the worst government in the country’s history.

He argued that the Vice President and NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cannot distance himself from the economic crisis caused by their administration, suggesting that any attempt to do so is solely for electoral purposes.

In addition, former President Mahama called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to focus on getting the electoral basics right and ensuring full readiness for the upcoming general election before considering any changes to the election date.

He expressed skepticism about the feasibility and helpfulness of the proposal to move the election from December 7 to November 7, suggesting that it lacks good faith.

Former President Mahama questioned the EC’s sudden interest and push for an earlier election date when they have not demonstrated preparedness in past elections.

He cited the District Level Elections held in December of the previous year, which he claimed revealed elementary lapses and logistical shortfalls that showcased the EC’s inability to manage an election effectively.

Commending the Minority Members in Parliament for their efforts, former President Mahama acknowledged their achievements in checking the excesses of the government and pushing back against unpopular policies.

He urged the EC not to disenfranchise any sections of the Ghanaian population through the use of only the Ghana Card as the sole means of identification for registration.

In agreement with the former President, Minority Leader, Cassel Ato Forson encouraged his fellow MPs to continue exposing the government’s shortcomings, holding them accountable for their actions, and maintaining a high sense of responsibility, honesty, and humility.

By Vincent Kubi