Remain Vigilant- President Cautions Ghanaians Over Terrorism Threats

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cautioned Ghanaians to be vigilant over the recent terrorism attacks in neighboring countries.

“All of you have heard about the attacks of terrorists that have taken place close to us in Burkina Faso, it’s important we all remain vigilant.”

The Accra Initiative is the government of Ghana’s leadership with its neighbours to cooperate and to share information and intelligence and all work in inclusive economic growth within the Northern borders to make sure that they stay peacefully and democratic”.

He urged Ghanaians to ensure that they use the slogan created by the National security “See something, Say something”.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians to support and collaborate with security agencies to guarantee peace, security and stability of the country.

He appealed to the good people of the North East to maintain the current peace in the region.

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, commended the Konkomba youth for their effort in maintaining peace in Chereponi when a land dispute issue erupted.

“The Konkomba youth leadership has been very instrumental in calling on the youth to stay calm and allow the security agencies to look for those who masterminded the recent attacks.”

Mr. Zakaria disclosed that a committee constituted to look into the Lokula in the North Gonja district land dispute issue will soon present its report adding that the report will serve as a useful document to help to resolve the dispute in the area.

Meanwhile, the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, has appealed to government to assist the Mamprugu Traditional Council to help address Chieftaincy and land disputes in the region.

“Efforts are being made to resolve disputes that come to our attention however the traditional area is handicapped as the traditional council building is dilapidated which was constructed in the colonial days and cannot be used as a convergent point for the meetings of the traditional authorities in its current state. I will therefore appeal that you consider building a befitting building for the Mamprugu Traditional Council.”

