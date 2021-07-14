Remember Accident Victims …On 4th Anniversary

FLASHBACK: Asante Kotoko was involved in a tragic accident at Nkawkaw

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have paid tribute to the victims of the accident which occurred in Nkawkaw four years ago involving the club and a truck.

Kotoko were on their way back to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies on July 12, 2017, when the team bus run into a stationary truck.

Equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare lost his life at the spot, with several players including the then coach Steven Pollack suffering various degrees of injuries.

“Remembering the victims of the Wednesday, July 12, 2017 accident, four (4)years on from the tragic event on the Nkawkaw dual carriage,” the Porcupine Warriors posted on their Twitter page.

Despite the setback, the Reds rose from the ruins to win the MTN FA Cup that season after beating fierce rivals Hearts of Oak in Tamale.

Four years after the incident, it is yet to be known if the affected players were compensated.

Ghanasoccernet.com