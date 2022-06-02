Renew Interest In Reading, Writing Books – Kufuor

Former President Kufuor in a group photo with George Andah and his team

FORMER PRESIDENT of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has urged the youth and Ghanaians in general, to cultivate the habit of book writing and reading.

He made the remarks when Nenyi George Andah, a former Deputy Minister for Communications and former Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West, and his team paid a courtesy call on him.

Mr. Andah and his team visited the former President to present to him a book written by the latter titled ‘Determined To Do More – The Mission Is Possible’, at his Aburi residence.

According to former President Kufuor, when the youth and Ghanaians continue documenting certain issues and happenings in their lives, the history of Ghana will be preserved for the unborn generations to come and continue.

He further opined that for continuous socio-economic development of the country, it was very important for people to write about their life experiences and most importantly how they managed to overcome the challenges of life and attain enviable heights in society.

Mr. Kufour indicated that it was heartwarming and reassuring to see the likes of Mr. Andah write their autobiographies.

“You have done well George, it’s not easy to write a book. Therefore, I know with this, you will be impacting a lot of positives into the Ghanaian youth, congratulations,” said ex-President Kufuor.

On his part, Mr. Andah expressed gratitude to the former President for being a source of inspiration to him from his days in the corporate world through to his time in active frontline politics.

He said former President Kufour has been one of the reasons why he is always determined to do more in both the corporate world and in politics.

Launched on April 24, ‘Determined To Do More’ is an uplifting, easy to read, and lessons-laden corporate and political story about Mr. Andah, especially, how his name became synonymous with corporate marketing and branding in Ghana and beyond.

BY Kofi Aduonum